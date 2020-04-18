|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Caterina Truglia on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Our dear wife, mother, nonna and bisnonna. Beloved wife of Antonio "Tony" for 70 years. Loving mother of Frank (Angela), Liliana Castellani (Graziano), and Lucia DiMaggio (Robert). Loved and sadly missed by her grandchildren Daniela, Claudia (Adam), Lora (Taylor), Marcus (Julia), Alexander (Mina) and Kaitlin. Cherished bisnonna of Isabella, Christian, Anthony, Julia, Serena, Erica, Lucas and Jacob. Dear sister of Antonio (Teresa) and Rosario (Lisa). Thank you to all the staff at Pine Villa Nursing Home who took part in her care. Private visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) followed by cremation. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020