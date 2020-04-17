Home

Catharina "Tina" (van Beek) DeGROOT


1929 - 2020
Catharina "Tina" (van Beek) DeGROOT Obituary
Peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at The Village of Wentworth Heights, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Willem (Bill) DeGroot. Loving mother to Bob (Joan), Jane (Butch), and Lucy. Dear Oma to Erin (Mark), Phillip (Lindsay), Shari, and Richard (Sanela). Great Oma to Lyra, Brooke, Miles and Lukas. Tina was born in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on August 4, 1929, emigrated to Canada in 1952 and raised a family in Hamilton. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bowling, swimming, and travelling. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. To be followed by a private family interment. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Village of Wentworth Heights. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. Wallace Funeral Home (905) 544-1147.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
