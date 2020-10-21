Passed away at the Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving wife of Craig Baskin for 51 years. Dear mother of Jeffrey (Stacy), Victoria Hanigan (Roy), and Robert. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay (Christian), Travis (Jessica), Kyle, Natasha (Alex), Zachary, Joey, and great-grandmother of Dallas. Survived by her brother Frank Vanderliek (Ina) and family of Cambridge. Cathy was an employee with McDonald's in Waterdown for the past 12 years. A private family service will be held. Interment at Garden Lane Cemetery. If desired, donations to The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com