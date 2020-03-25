Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherina ODORICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherina "Catherine" ODORICO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherina "Catherine" ODORICO Obituary
Passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Monday, March 23, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of Guido for 69 years. Devoted mother of Ida and her husband Fred Bedioui, Frank and his wife Debbie. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Melanie), Shawn, Darren (Tascha), Leta, Martino and great-grandmother of Giuliana, Luca and Louisa. Dear sister-in-law of Maria Odorico and Ines DiVitantonio. Catherine loved tending to her plants and her garden. Her sense of humour and her feisty attitude will be deeply missed. Heartfelt thanks to the First Responders and to PSW Gurpal for all of the loving care. A private family funeral will take place with interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -