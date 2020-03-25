|
Passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Monday, March 23, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of Guido for 69 years. Devoted mother of Ida and her husband Fred Bedioui, Frank and his wife Debbie. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Melanie), Shawn, Darren (Tascha), Leta, Martino and great-grandmother of Giuliana, Luca and Louisa. Dear sister-in-law of Maria Odorico and Ines DiVitantonio. Catherine loved tending to her plants and her garden. Her sense of humour and her feisty attitude will be deeply missed. Heartfelt thanks to the First Responders and to PSW Gurpal for all of the loving care. A private family funeral will take place with interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020