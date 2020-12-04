1/1
Catherina (Bedminster) OWENS
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Catherina Owens on December 2, 2020 at Grace Villa Nursing Home at the age of 80 years. Beloved mother of Brian Bedminster (Terri), Steven Jackson (Paulette), and Lisa Jackson (Francis). Loving Nanny of Shaquille, Tianah, Devante, Isaac, Dorrell, Briana, Michael and Brielle. Dear sister of Errol, Adrien, Ivan, Tony, Ian, Clement, Steve and sisters Althea, Cecilia and Anna. Dear niece of Aunty Elsie. Predeceased by her brothers Kent, Dorrel, and Clatus. Survived by several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Grace Villa Nursing Home for their care and compassion shown to Catherina during her stay. At Catherina's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Tuesday, December 8th from 7-9pm. A private family service will be held. Due to Covid-19, all in attendance must wear a mask and RSVP by either calling the funeral home at 905-388-4141 or going on the Dermodys website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
