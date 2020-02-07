Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine FAIRBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann FAIRBURN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ann FAIRBURN Obituary
Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital on February 4, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Barry in their 50th year of marriage. Loving mother of Janice (Chris) and Ronald (Tammy). Dear grandma of Jaime, Jake, Cameron and Cody. Cherished sister of Robert, Joan (Glen), Martha (John), Barb (Lee) and Ruth, sister-in-law to Bob (Cheryl). Special thanks to Dr. Phillips and the caring staff at West Haldimand General Hospital, Pastor Peggy Bartlett, VON PSWs and all others who supported and assisted Cathy this last year. Funeral service will be held at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m., (visitation 1 hour before service). Interment at Hagersville Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to West Haldimand General Hospital or Hagersville United Church. www.rhbanderson.com "For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." — John 3:16
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -