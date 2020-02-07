|
|
Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital on February 4, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Barry in their 50th year of marriage. Loving mother of Janice (Chris) and Ronald (Tammy). Dear grandma of Jaime, Jake, Cameron and Cody. Cherished sister of Robert, Joan (Glen), Martha (John), Barb (Lee) and Ruth, sister-in-law to Bob (Cheryl). Special thanks to Dr. Phillips and the caring staff at West Haldimand General Hospital, Pastor Peggy Bartlett, VON PSWs and all others who supported and assisted Cathy this last year. Funeral service will be held at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m., (visitation 1 hour before service). Interment at Hagersville Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to West Haldimand General Hospital or Hagersville United Church. www.rhbanderson.com "For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." — John 3:16
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020