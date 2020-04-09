|
|
We are very saddened to announce the passing of Catherine Ann Fraser after a long and difficult battle with many health issues. She passed on the morning of April 4th. Cathy was born in Sydney NS to Evelyn Hill and Gregory Fraser on Sept 18 1969. She lived between NS and On before settling down in Ontario. Cathy was a very strong, loving and caring person and will be very dearly missed. She loved fashion and drawing her own designs, she loved music, and she loved spending time with all of her many friends. She is survived by her children Natasha Fraser and James Fraser, her grandson Ethan, and her close brothers John and Al and her sister Katherine. Due to current conditions, a celebration of life will be held at a later time TBD.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020