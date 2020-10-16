It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Catherine Carey on October 10, 2020 after a short but intense battle with cancer. She leaves behind her loving partner of 23 years Stefan (Pieczora), her beloved parents John and Anne (Carey), and her cherished siblings Jennifer, James, and Christopher. She will also be greatly missed by her extended Carey, Kenny, and Pieczora families. Catherine will also be missed by her work family, having spent the last 20 years of her career at the postal outlet at Dell - and eventually - Rexall pharmacies at Upper Ottawa and Fennell, in Hamilton. Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, when more people are safely able to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Catherine's name to either Juravinski Cancer Centre, or the Bob Kemp Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home.