Today we say goodbye to our hero, our cheerleader, our confidant, our support, our love, our friend, our sister, our grandmother and our mum. No matter what life threw Cathie, she faced it with grace, love and forgiveness. We will forever be grateful to have Cathie in our lives. Join us in saying farewell to Catherine with her children Stephen Begadon (Mary) and Roxane Dunmore (John) and grandchildren; Sydney, Ryan, Benjamin and Moira at Regina Mundi Church, 631 Mohawk Road West, on Tuesday, February 25th at 10am. Cremation to follow. Special thanks to Dr. Mary O'Dea and the staff and volunteers of Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their exemplary care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 23, 2020