Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Begadon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Begadon


1939 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Begadon Obituary
Today we say goodbye to our hero, our cheerleader, our confidant, our support, our love, our friend, our sister, our grandmother and our mum. No matter what life threw Cathie, she faced it with grace, love and forgiveness. We will forever be grateful to have Cathie in our lives. Join us in saying farewell to Catherine with her children Stephen Begadon (Mary) and Roxane Dunmore (John) and grandchildren; Sydney, Ryan, Benjamin and Moira at Regina Mundi Church, 631 Mohawk Road West, on Tuesday, February 25th at 10am. Cremation to follow. Special thanks to Dr. Mary O'Dea and the staff and volunteers of Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their exemplary care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -