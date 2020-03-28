|
After a long and hard-fought battle with life, Cathy died on March 26, 2020, in her 58th year at Joseph Brant Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Mike. Her beloved sister Joanne (George), aunt to Dale (Daphne) and great-aunt to children James and Abbey. She is also survived by extended family members in the Delost, Lisac and Johns families. Cathy is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Eva Lisac and brother Dennis. We would like to thank her many caregivers over the years, especially the Multi-Organ Transplant Unit at University Hospital in London, Ontario. Also Juravinski Hospital, and Joseph Brant Hospital. Due to the current situation in the world today, a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. As per Cathy's wishes, any donations can be made to the Multi-Organ Transplant Unit at University Hospital in London, Ontario. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020