It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Catherine on April 29, 2020 in her 87th year, surrounded by the love of her family at home. In their 65th year of marriage, she will be dearly missed by her beloved husband and soul mate Jim. Born in Sunny Corner, New Brunswick, Catherine met him at the dance club, The Royal Alexander. They fell in love and the rest is history! Dearly loved by her children, Sharon (Bill), Sandra (Daniel), Sheila (Brian), and Andrea, the sparkle in her eye was for her grandchildren: Krista (Murray), Nicole (James), Gregory, Nathan, Zachary (Angelica), Steven, David, and Hannah. She was so proud of their accomplishments, especially in education. Predeceased by her parents Eliza and Clarence Burns. Catherine will also be missed by her many sisters and brother. Memorable family moments include trips down east, camping adventures, and milestones from birthdays to sports finals. Due to COVID-19 health regulations, a private family service with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catholic Children's Aid would be appreciated by the family. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements with P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.