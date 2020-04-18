|
|
Catherine Grightmire, 63, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a brief journey with cancer. Daughter of James and Mary Grightmire (predeceased). Beloved mother of Peter (Eva) Jankevicius and James Mitchell. Cherished sister to Patricia (Dan) Myler and Carol Grightmire. Dedicated and vibrant in life she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family, friends, and coworkers. The family would like to express a very sincere thank you to all of her wonderful caregivers at The Emmanuel House. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", Hamilton. A Celebration of Catherine's life will held at a later date. In her memory, please consider a donation to Emmanuel House Hospice (Good Shepherd), 90 Stinson Street, Hamilton, Ontario.Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020