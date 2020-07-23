1/
Catherine Isabell SYKES
Peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Macassa Lodge in her 85th year. Predeceased by her husband Les. Loving mother of Neil (Peggy), Carl, Freeman (Rosalie), John and Sally (Charlie). Dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Also predeceased by her siblings Susan, Joan, Angus, Eileen and Lena. Survived by her sisters Anna (Denis), Annette, Lynda and James (Hope). She was loved by many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Mom I will miss talking to you each day and hearing your voice. I will always love you and miss you . I shall hold you in my heart forever.
Sally J Shaffer
Daughter
