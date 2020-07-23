Peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Macassa Lodge in her 85th year. Predeceased by her husband Les. Loving mother of Neil (Peggy), Carl, Freeman (Rosalie), John and Sally (Charlie). Dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Also predeceased by her siblings Susan, Joan, Angus, Eileen and Lena. Survived by her sisters Anna (Denis), Annette, Lynda and James (Hope). She was loved by many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be greatly appreciated.