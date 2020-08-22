At home in Brantford on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Catherine passed from this life into the presence of her Saviour and Lord, Jesus Christ. Catherine was predeceased by her parents Earl and Mary Kitchen of Lynden, Ontario. Catherine was a faithful and beloved member of Jerseyville Baptist Church. A private burial has taken place. An outdoor memorial service will be held at Jerseyville Baptist Church on Friday, September 4th at 1:00 p.m. At her request, memorial gifts can be given to either to Jerseyville Baptist Church Building Fund, the Ontario SPCA or the charity of one's choice
Jesus says: "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die." John 11:25