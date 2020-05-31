Catherine R. Myles
1937-01-10 - 2020-05-27
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 10, 1937 - May 27, 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Rankine Myles. She died peacefully at St. Peters Hospital with Kathleen and Dan by her side. Beloved mother to Kathleen, good-mother to Dan and grandmother to Kevin and Jenna. Proud new great-grandma to baby Asher. Loving sister to Helen and Clare and our family in Great Britain. Catherine was a wonderful and beautiful mother, a devoted and loving RPN for many years and shared her time in her retirement through volunteering. She was a great history buff, had a great sense of humour and lived each day to its fullest. Mom, you will always be in our hearts and minds. We will all miss you terribly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved