January 10, 1937 - May 27, 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Rankine Myles. She died peacefully at St. Peters Hospital with Kathleen and Dan by her side. Beloved mother to Kathleen, good-mother to Dan and grandmother to Kevin and Jenna. Proud new great-grandma to baby Asher. Loving sister to Helen and Clare and our family in Great Britain. Catherine was a wonderful and beautiful mother, a devoted and loving RPN for many years and shared her time in her retirement through volunteering. She was a great history buff, had a great sense of humour and lived each day to its fullest. Mom, you will always be in our hearts and minds. We will all miss you terribly.



