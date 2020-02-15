|
|
On Thursday, February 13, 2020 our beloved mother and grandmother Kay went home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Predeceased by her loving husband Lee. Kay is survived by her beloved children Alicia Lynds (Dale), John (Tracy), Peter (Kathryn), Jim (Lily) and her treasured grandchildren Bethany, Brianne, Nathan (Kristin), Leah, Megan, Ben, Sam, Colin and Callum (predeceased by granddaughter Madeline Grace). She will also be missed by her sisters Rose (Tom) and Mary (Dave) (predeceased by her brothers John, Frank, Joe, Bill and Harry), as well as her many nieces and nephews. Kay was born in 1926 in Coatbridge, Scotland. She left as a young woman to come to Canada, where she worked at National Hosiery and International Harvester. After meeting her husband Lee and starting a family, she became a great supporter of her kids in all of their sports and activities. She loved the Leafs and the Ti-cats. She loved being a grandma and doted on all of her grandchildren, packets of smarties always on hand. A faithful member of Flamborough Baptist Church for over 50 years, she served in many different capacities. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Village Manor for their excellent care and Carol Drummond for her friendship and companionship, as well as the staff at Joseph Brant, who provided compassionate care for our mother in her final days. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. A Memorial Service will be held at FLAMBOROUGH BAPTIST CHURCH, 41 Concession 5 East, Waterdown Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Men's Street Ministries, Good Shepherd or any charity supporting those in need would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020