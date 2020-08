It is with heavy hearts we announce Catherine's passing at the age of 74. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Paul. Beloved mother to William (Lise). Grandmother to Josh and Natasha. Catherine had been a member of the Loyal Order of Moose for 50 years. She was a dedicated employee of 30 years to McMaster Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca