Cecil Elgin SHELTON
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Elgin passed away at the age of 98 years. Predeceased by his wife Barbara Grace (nee Watson) and his sons Kenneth and David. Dear father and father-in-law of Larry (Sandra) Shelton, Gayle Williams, Stephen Shelton, and Debbie Shelton. Loved grandfather of Dawn Shelton Terry, Jennifer Shelton (Jason Romberg), Andrea Williams, Joel Shelton, Kenneth (Shandell) Shelton, Brittany (Steve) McPartlin and great-grandfather to Jordan and Melanie Terry, Luke and Maya Romberg, Ivy Shelton, Jackson and Logan McPartlin. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Murray (Shirley) Shelton and sister Irene (Russell) Blore. Due to the pandemic restrictions, the family have invited friends to a private Memorial gathering at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the afternoon to be followed by an urn interment on Monday morning at Waterdown Cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 27, 2020.
