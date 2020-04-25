|
|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Cecil on April 21, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Ila Currie. Loved brother of Mel (Vicki), Dale (Nancy), Susan and Estelle (Bob Smith). Predeceased by brother David. Adored uncle to 3 nieces and 3 nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Remembered by many friends. Cremation has taken place. As per Cecil's wishes a private burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020