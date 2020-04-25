Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil George Currie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil George Currie Obituary
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Cecil on April 21, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Ila Currie. Loved brother of Mel (Vicki), Dale (Nancy), Susan and Estelle (Bob Smith). Predeceased by brother David. Adored uncle to 3 nieces and 3 nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Remembered by many friends. Cremation has taken place. As per Cecil's wishes a private burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -