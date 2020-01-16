Home

Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Cecil MacIntosh Morris Obituary
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Milton District Hospital, on January 15, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Lois Aileen Morris (nee Strong) for 69 years. Loving father to Kimball Morris (Isabelle Douvisi) of Guerande, France; Anna Morris (the late John Sliekers) of Milton; Jane Clohecy (Brian) of Mississauga; and Lynn Morris-Lang (Don Lang) of Aurora. Dedicated grandfather to Nicole Seguin-Morris, Anaïs Douvisi-Morris, Lauric Douvisi-Morris, Kassandra Morris-Sliekers, Stephanie Morris-Sliekers, Yvonne Morris-Sliekers, Justin Clohecy, Elizabeth Clohecy, Bridgitte Clohecy, Madlen Lang, and Kyler Lang. Great-grandfather of six. Cecil, a machinist by trade, was the proud owner and operator of CM Morris Design Ltd in Milton for 50 years. Cecil was an avid birder, a naturalist, a conservationist and organic gardener long before these pursuits became popular. A Memorial Gathering will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. with family tributes at 5:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, donations to Tall Grass Ontario, Canadian Organic Growers, Canadian Audubon Society, and the Nature Conservancy of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020
