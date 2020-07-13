On Friday, July 10, 2020 in his 73rd year. Son of Ivan and Muriel. Devoted husband to Sharon (Forrester) for over fifty years. Loving father to Martin, Daniel (Sarah) and Raymond (Katherine). Grandfather to Morgan, Dakota, Skye, Benjamin and Lucas. Survived by siblings John, Joyce, Muriel (Richard), Vince, Ivan and Sherry (Jim). Pre-deceased by Mary-Lou, Rose, Jean, Fred and Pat. Cecil will be missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Cecil was a "jack of all trades" and a very hard working man. He never let the grass grow under his feet and was always busy at the apartment building. Busiest was best! He loved his Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto Maple Leafs and often fell asleep watching their games. Sharon would like to give special thanks to Sarah, who was Cecil's "partner in crime". She drove him to endless medical appointments and chemo treatments and nursed him in his final days. We couldn't have done it without her. Special thanks to Dr. Pinthus and his staff at the Juravinski Hospital, as well as the staff at the General Hospital. Also, to the wonderful staff and nurses at CCAC for their care and compassion. Grandma would also like to thank Ben and Luc for their visits and support to her and Papa during his time of illness. The family asks that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. The family would like all family and friends to come as you are. Cecil was never "about the fuss" and would like comfortable, casual wear. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia, on Tuesday, July 14, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Caledonia Cemetery. Due to covid and provincial mandates, all guests will be required to bring and wear a mask, as well as maintain physical distancing at all times. Restrictions on building occupancy will be in effect.