Cecilia Mary RALLO
Passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Frank (October 13, 2019). Dear mother of Infant son (deceased), twin of Frank (deceased) and Donna, Michael and Lois (deceased), Richard and Susan, Andrea and Dian, Philip and Catia, Christine and David. Grandma to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Andrew and Elizabeth Mancuso, and siblings Anthony, John, and Mary Ann. Our mother was dedicated to her family and for most of her years, made us her full-time job. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, and loved social gatherings. Mom was a life-long volunteer. Over the years, she was involved in the Catholic Women's League, the Parent-Teacher Association, the Good Shepherd Foundation, and the Hamilton Library's Newcomer reading program. Mom was most proud of the fact that she became a Canadian Citizen in 1973. Sincere thanks to the caring staff of The Carlisle Retirement Residence and most recently St. Joseph's Hospital, CTU-C, and Palliative Care team. Due to the COVID restrictions, visitation will not be held at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be offered at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King, 714 King St. W., on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment of ashes to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington. All guests must wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing. Due to capacity restrictions, attendance both at the church and cemetery is limited to 50 people. In kindness, donations in Cecilia's memory to the Good Shepherd Foundation or the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King would be appreciated by her family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 20, 2020.
