After a most courageous battle against mesothelioma cancer, with uncomplaining grace, Laurie passed away with family by his side on November 4, 2020. Devoted husband to Brenda, loving father of Brent and Becki (Michael) Bertucci, adored Papa of Sebastian and Sophia, Brother of Brian and Gord. He was a gifted teacher, coach and athlete. A man of unwavering faith, integrity and strength. Laurie was known for his many skills, and willingness to help others in any way. In honour of his character, and in lieu of flowers or donations, an act of kindness in memory of Laurie would be appreciated by the family. Remember each day to enjoy the beauty of God's creation. Due to restrictions a private celebration of life will be held at Beverly Golf and Country Club. All are welcome to view the service after November 13th at tinyurl.com/Lauriememorial
