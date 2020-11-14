Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Cesina was called to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020, in her 95th year. Cesina was a loving and devoted wife, mother, nonna, bisonna, sister, aunt and friend. Beloved and dedicated wife of the late Filippo (2010) for 59 years. Our mother Cesina will always be loved and forever remembered by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Corrado and Nadia, Lorenzo and the late Josie (2016). Cherished and loving nonna to Philip and Daniela, Christopher and Kathy, Christina and Petar Kurpis, Paul and Kristina, Daniel and Monica. Adored by her precious great-grandchildren Natalia, Lorenzo, Vittorio, Mila, and Petar. Predeceased by her loving parents Alessandro and Luigina Ciardelli and her in-laws Lorenzo and Filomena Ciapanna (Teramo, Italy). Much loved sister of the late Domenico and Italia Ciardelli, Yolanda and the late Vincenzo Lucente and the late Adino and Melina Ciardelli. Much loved sister-in-law of the late Maria and late Vincenzo DiGiacinto, the late Italia and late Antonio Labriciosa, the late Alberino Ciapanna, the late Ersilia and late Nicola DeLuca, the late Adele and late Carlo D'Orazio, the late Corrado Ciapanna, the late Pierino and Pierina Ciapanna, the late Lina and late Giovanni Ranalli, the late Giuseppina and Francesco Sciascetti. Fondly remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends in Canada, Italy and USA. With humble beginnings, Cesina was born in a small town in Teramo, Abbruzzo, where she learned how to work on the campagna (land). In 1957, she arrived to Canada with her sons to begin a new life together with her husband Filippo, who had arrived a few years earlier. She devoted her life to her family, unwavering Catholic faith and strong Italian tradition. She had a great passion for her grandchildren, tending to her garden and for teaching us the memorable stories of her family and homeland. She expressed her love to everyone through her passion for baking and cooking traditional regional dishes. Christmas and Easter were spent gathered around her dining table enjoying the intricate homemade meals she selflessly prepared. She was always kind and generous to her family, friends, neighbours and anyone who needed her guidance. She was rich in friends and community and her family will forever be grateful to those who visited and called her regularly. Our mom definitely exuded her proud Abruzzese motto 'forte e gentile'. We are eternally grateful for the many blessings and life lessons mamma has passed onto us for generations to come. Cesina will be treasured forever in our hearts and never forgotten. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nursing and personal support staff at Bayshore Home Care and the Juravinski Hospital for their tremendous care and compassion. In view of Covid - 19, social distancing practices, wearing of a mask, and public health restrictions will be in place at both the funeral chapel and church. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James), on Monday, November 16 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene Church, 232 Queenston Road (at Parkdale) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. A private family entombment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Eugene Church or a charity of your choice
