Chantel Elizabeth Sardella-Santini
In her 29th year, our beautiful, loving Chantel Elizabeth Sardella-Santini passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 peacefully at home. Chantel will be deeply missed by her loving mother and father, Nadine Sardella and Leo Santini and by her loving brother Nathan. Missed and will always be remembered by her Nonno and Nonna, Orlando and Rosa Santini, her father, Rick Hogan, her aunts Lenore and Cathy, her cousins Sydney, Brandon, Sam and by many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Chantel's love of life made her such a beautiful, loving person who loved to help and make a difference with others. She loved her career, working with people who have special needs and social work. She loved to photograph everything around her and through her mother's love of gardening, she too became very passionate and loved gardening. Chantel was very creative and loved to do crafts, baking and often would involve her loved ones to create beautiful things. Most of all, Chantel had a huge love of animals and will be deeply missed by her fur babies, Akira and Mia. Chantel was an Angel on earth and now she has spread her wings. Chantel will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, and friends. Cremation has already taken place. Family and Friends will be received at the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Ave, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, August 4th from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Prayers at 6:45 p.m. Please call 905-662-2948 to schedule your visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. and burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Cards and Donations may be left at the funeral home. Masks are Mandatory. I ask that you please respect our family as we move forward during this very difficult time.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
