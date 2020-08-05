Chantel SARDELLA-HOGAN

It is with Heavy Hearts the Family announces the sudden passing on July 26, 2020 in her sleep. Loving daughter of Rick Hogan (Predeceased by Angelina Crocetti) and Nadine Sardella Santini (Leo Santini). Cherished Sister to Nathan Santini. Predeceased by Chantel's Nan who was the biggest light her Life Judy Hogan. She will be sadly missed by her Uncle's Tim Hogan (Natalie), Rob Hogan ( Colleen ) and Aunt Jennifer Hogan (Shawn) as well as many Cousin's. Chantel's Great Aunts Jackie Bacon and her very close Aunt who shared a special bond with Teresa Hogan. Chantel will also be missed by her partner Davin Carter an friend Sydney Howden (Steve) Chantel worked with Special Need Adults for her Career and took great pride in her clients. She had a knack with them that everyone will remember. Chantilly Lace had the gift of Gab and Loved playing pranks especially on her Dad Rick. Her Smile and Laughter will Always be Remembered. Cremation has Taken place. Service will take place on August 5th at 10:00 a.m. at St Francis Xavier Parish, 304 Hwy 8, Stoney Creek.



