Charles Anthony Osborne entered into God's Heavenly Care on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Caledonia, ON in his 80th year. He will be reunited with his wife Tina (Inez), his parents Florence and Claude Osborne and his cousin Ruth Osborne. He will be sadly missed by his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his best friend Randy Pongracz, his sister-in-law Sarah and Rick, Richard (Ruby) Osborne, Chris (Debbie) Osborne, Mike (Cheryl, Tiana, Tyra) Osborne, Darren (Holly, Brad, Ryan, Will) Dayman, Richard (Rachel, Justin) Dayman, his cousins the Thomas's and many more friends and family. He will be missed by Pastor Phil and his church family at Caledonia Congregational. Charlie will be missed by his softball, bowling league and his golf buddies. Charlie worked at GRE (Grand River Enterprises) and will be sadly missed by his co-workers. Charlie was a big Hamilton TiCat and Blue Jay fan and loved to watch and participate in many sports. Charlie had a love of music and was an entertainer with a beautiful singing voice. He was a kind-hearted, loveable gentleman. Charlie loved his libations and to sit down and relax with family and friends. Special thanks to his sister-in-law Sarah and Rick for all their support and care for Charlie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to hold a public visitation or service but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our family and friends are appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Stay thirsty - my friend." To our dear Papa (Charles Osborne) (AKA Cayo to his baseball mates); We thank you for all the wonderful years that we shared with you, laughed with you, cried, and grew together as a family with you. We thank you for the many years that you gave our mom happiness, security in love, and walked with us through life as part of us all. Time always passes too fast with many questions left unanswered and many memories seared into hearts that bring both happiness and sorrow because they are memories of what seems like yesterday and the life that we will always cherish with you as our papa. We love you papa so very much and miss you greatly now and forever. We know that you are free to praise the Lord in His kingdom with mom, Gramma, Grampa and all our loved ones whom have passed previous. You will always remain strong in our hearts until we all meet again with God and walk all together again on streets of gold. Love eternally: Victoria, Joshua, Shyral, Dwayne, Helen, Melissa, Ashley, Danny, Justin, Trina and Shawny. Xoxoxo