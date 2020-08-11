1/1
Charles "Charlie" BROAD
It is with deep sadness that we announce Charlie's peaceful passing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 76th year following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Madeleine (nee MacDonald). Loving father of Douglas, Murray (Lorraine), and Robert. Proud grandfather of Stephanie. Cherished son of Edith Broad and the late Murray. Charlie is survived by his siblings Faye (the late George), Carol (the late Eldon), and Patty (Dale); predeceased by his brothers George, David, and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his dear friends Murray Haskell and Henry Drobot, and by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial visitation is being planned and if you wish to be included in this please email your request to friendsofcharlie45@gmail.com If desired, please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
