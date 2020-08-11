It is with deep sadness that we announce Charlie's peaceful passing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 76th year following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Madeleine (nee MacDonald). Loving father of Douglas, Murray (Lorraine), and Robert. Proud grandfather of Stephanie. Cherished son of Edith Broad and the late Murray. Charlie is survived by his siblings Faye (the late George), Carol (the late Eldon), and Patty (Dale); predeceased by his brothers George, David, and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his dear friends Murray Haskell and Henry Drobot, and by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial visitation is being planned and if you wish to be included in this please email your request to friendsofcharlie45@gmail.com If desired, please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca