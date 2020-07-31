After a lengthy illness Charles passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, Caldon and Margaret Clark, and his sister, Kathy Jones. Sadly missed by his loving wife Georgina (nee MacKenzie). Daughter, Dawn Richardson, sons; Bryon and Todd Clark, nephew, Brad Jones (Kelly), and niece, Jennifer Feren (Peter). In honouring Charlie's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca