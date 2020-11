Dan passed away November 21, 2020 at age 80. Much loved husband of Linda. Loving and loved father of Kelli and Todd Gates, and Kristopher and Doreen Brown. Loving and loved grandfather of Emily and Grace Gates, and Madelyn and William Brown. Dearest brother of Jean Gauvin and Bonnie Guilbault. Devoted son-in-law and brother-in-law of Minnie Riley and Janice Slike. We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when. But I know we'll meet again some sunny day. Vera Lynn



