Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. "Ted" Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. "Ted" Adams Obituary
Peacefully at Dundurn Place on Saturday March 14, 2020. Charles "Ted" Edward Adams of Hamilton in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee: McConville) Loving father of Charles (Leone), Georgina Dougall (Cliff) and Frederick. Dear grandpa of 5 grandchildren. Cremation has taken place with a private family interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations to Breast of Canada or Alzheimer's Canada would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Dundurn Place (especially Matt) for their care and compassion shown to Dad over the last few years. Dad's only wish was to be with Mom and he has finally gotten his wish.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -