Peacefully at Dundurn Place on Saturday March 14, 2020. Charles "Ted" Edward Adams of Hamilton in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee: McConville) Loving father of Charles (Leone), Georgina Dougall (Cliff) and Frederick. Dear grandpa of 5 grandchildren. Cremation has taken place with a private family interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations to Breast of Canada or Alzheimer's Canada would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Dundurn Place (especially Matt) for their care and compassion shown to Dad over the last few years. Dad's only wish was to be with Mom and he has finally gotten his wish.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020