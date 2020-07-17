1/1
Charles E. Patterson
1937-08-15 - 2020-07-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patterson - Charles Edward of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 16th, 2020 at the age of 82. Dearly loved husband of Eva (Halasz) Patterson and the late Madeleine (Girard) Patterson. Dearly loved father of Stephen and his wife Lori Patterson (Strathroy). Loved brother of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Kane, Mary O'Quinn (Ron), late Tom Patterson, late Jack Patterson (Ethel), Bill Patterson (Catherine), late Fred Patterson (late Lil), late Ed Patterson (late Evelyn), Shirley Mecke (John). Sadly missed by a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Charles was born in London, Ontario on August 15th, 1937, the loved son of the late Clifford and Anna (Karger) Patterson. Charles was retired as a trunk manager after 31 years at Bell Canada. He served 10 years in the Air Force as a Communication Officer. Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas on Sunday from 2-4 pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's Church, St. Thomas on Monday July 20th at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow in St. Peters Mausoleum, London. Remembrances may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, V.O.N, or St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home Ltd.
45 Elgin St.
St. Thomas, ON N5R 3L9
519-631-0850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved