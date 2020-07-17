Patterson - Charles Edward of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 16th, 2020 at the age of 82. Dearly loved husband of Eva (Halasz) Patterson and the late Madeleine (Girard) Patterson. Dearly loved father of Stephen and his wife Lori Patterson (Strathroy). Loved brother of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Kane, Mary O'Quinn (Ron), late Tom Patterson, late Jack Patterson (Ethel), Bill Patterson (Catherine), late Fred Patterson (late Lil), late Ed Patterson (late Evelyn), Shirley Mecke (John). Sadly missed by a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Charles was born in London, Ontario on August 15th, 1937, the loved son of the late Clifford and Anna (Karger) Patterson. Charles was retired as a trunk manager after 31 years at Bell Canada. He served 10 years in the Air Force as a Communication Officer. Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas on Sunday from 2-4 pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's Church, St. Thomas on Monday July 20th at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow in St. Peters Mausoleum, London. Remembrances may be made to Canadian Cancer Society
, V.O.N, or St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.