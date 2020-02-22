|
Peacefully at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in his 92 year. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Eleanor (Peggy) Brown, daughter Joanne, and grandchildren Lindsay (Jamie) and Joseph. Predeceased by his daughter Janet (2019). Charles donated his body to the McMaster School of Anatomy. Special thanks to: the staff at Macassa Day Program; frontman Vince at the Cancer Clinic and doctors W Goldberg, R Meyer, JD Adachi, DR Kerr, M Achong, W Orovan, M Trus, and A Neville for their excellent care over the years.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020