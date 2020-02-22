Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles OLMSTED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward OLMSTED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward OLMSTED Obituary
Peacefully at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in his 92 year. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Eleanor (Peggy) Brown, daughter Joanne, and grandchildren Lindsay (Jamie) and Joseph. Predeceased by his daughter Janet (2019). Charles donated his body to the McMaster School of Anatomy. Special thanks to: the staff at Macassa Day Program; frontman Vince at the Cancer Clinic and doctors W Goldberg, R Meyer, JD Adachi, DR Kerr, M Achong, W Orovan, M Trus, and A Neville for their excellent care over the years.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -