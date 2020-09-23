Peacefully after a brief illness at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, September 21, 2020. Ted Welt of Port Dover, in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Connie (Mummery) for 48 years. Brother of Robert and wife Mary. Son of the late Ernest and Beulah Welt. Ted is also survived by his Aunt Esther Metcalfe of Jarvis, cousin Brian (Robin) Elliott, Janet Schweyer (Late Brian), Gail Post, Bill Post, Melissa and Keith Lindsay and family and brother-in-law Bob (wife Jo) Mummery. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot St. W., Jarvis on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Wesley United Church Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, those wishing to attend the graveside service and the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website. Masks are mandatory at all times when in the funeral home. Donations to Wesley United Church, Canadian Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca