Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in his 91st year, our dearly beloved Charles Harason passed away on Monday, January 13th at Juravinski Hospital. Charles leaves behind the love of his life, his "beautiful lady" Irene (nee Luchak), his wife of over 65 years. He was a proud, devoted father to Patricia and Robert (Susan), and a loving and supportive grandpa and papa to his six grandchildren, Brendan (Lisa), Alison, Emily, Maddie, Jacob and Charlotte. Charles was predeceased by his mother Mary Haragovics. Charles was a true gentleman, who will always be lovingly remembered for his generous spirit, and deep love for his family who meant everything to him. He was an employee of the City of Hamilton in the Engineering Department for over 30 years. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Parveen Wasi from the Hematology Unit at Juravinski Hospital for caring for him so compassionately for over 20 years. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905-527-0405) on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University, Hematological Research in his memory would be appreciated by the family. "Now cracks a noble heart - Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!" Shakespeare: Hamlet Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020