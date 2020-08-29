Hard working family physician and coroner, husband, musician, quirky collector, life-long curious, avid reader and learner, erudite punster and generous father and grandfather, Charles is survived by Dorothy, his bride of 62 years, by Catherine, Ruth (Jürgen), William, David, Laura and Matthew (Ruth Ann), as well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered with gratitude for his care offered in vocation, family, church and community, as well as the life he brought into the world and fostered. At a future date, a funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, St. George, where memorial gifts can also be directed if so desired. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Ave. Brantford, 519-752-4331. Condolences, tributes and service details are available at www.beckettglaves.com
A tree will be planted in memory of Charles in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.