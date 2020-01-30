|
Today the world lost an amazing person. A man of many talents; from his service in the army and air force, his time at Ontario Steel Products and finally on his 81st birthday fulfilled his dream of creating art from his lifetime of memories. Left to mourn him is his wife of 71 years Madge (Granny), daughters Darlene (Brian) Turner and Deb (Ken Moore) Wilson, five grandchildren Amy, Andrew (Sherry), Jenn (Marc), Eric (Jennifer) and Cathy (James). Also missing him are his great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kylie and Amelia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Left to miss him are all our special family and friends and who called him Poppa. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tallman Funeral Home Fireside Room, 3277 King St., Vineland on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ontario Weimaraner Rescue and Assistance or Ronald McDonald House London are appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020