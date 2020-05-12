It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brave son Charlie. Charlie peacefully passed at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 4 on May 4, 2020 following a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Charlie is survived by his loving parents Christina Winton and Phil Paparo. He will be deeply missed by his adoring grandparents John and Darlene Winton and Dominic Paparo and preceded by his Nonna Vita Paparo. Charlie faced cancer with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew of his story. His short life left a lasting impact on anyone who met him. A special thank you to Amanda Lera for her exceptional compassion and care for our Chuckasaurus Rex. Cremation has taken place. Forever in our hearts - you will always be loved Charlie is Awesome