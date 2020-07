Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Passed July 14, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by wife Hazel. Father of Carol (Ken), Ron (Lee), Chris (Barb), Jeff (Christina). Granfather of five. G.G. of 1. Charles was a member of the Brick Layers Union Local #1 since 1950. Private ceremony has been held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store