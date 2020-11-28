1/1
Charles Morley (Chuck) Lazenby
1946-10-07 - 2020-11-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce that Charles (Chuck) Morley Lazenby passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Loving husband of 50 years of Kathleen, devoted and loving father of David, Michael, and Elizabeth. Father-in-law to Angie (wife of Michael) and Jess (husband of Elizabeth). Loving Poppa to Daniel, Kylie, and Megan. Poppa to Kali, his fur baby grand-doggie. Graduate of Barton High School and McMaster University. Survived by his sister June Roos (Lazenby) and predeceased by his parents Eric and Eveline Lazenby. He was known by many friends for his love of street rods. His many hours spent restoring his beloved 1937 Buick Opera Coupe which he owned for 45 years and ran at the drag strips. He was 'King of the Hill' many years running. He shared his love of the drag strip with his long-time friend, Frank, who together would get into trouble without even trying when they went out with their street rods. He will be missed by many but will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace...your loving wife and best friend. Cremation has already occurred, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Thanks to members of Chuck's palliative care team, particularly Clarissa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Mission Services, and Hamilton Bob Kemp Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved