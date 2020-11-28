It is with great sadness we announce that Charles (Chuck) Morley Lazenby passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Loving husband of 50 years of Kathleen, devoted and loving father of David, Michael, and Elizabeth. Father-in-law to Angie (wife of Michael) and Jess (husband of Elizabeth). Loving Poppa to Daniel, Kylie, and Megan. Poppa to Kali, his fur baby grand-doggie. Graduate of Barton High School and McMaster University. Survived by his sister June Roos (Lazenby) and predeceased by his parents Eric and Eveline Lazenby. He was known by many friends for his love of street rods. His many hours spent restoring his beloved 1937 Buick Opera Coupe which he owned for 45 years and ran at the drag strips. He was 'King of the Hill' many years running. He shared his love of the drag strip with his long-time friend, Frank, who together would get into trouble without even trying when they went out with their street rods. He will be missed by many but will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace...your loving wife and best friend. Cremation has already occurred, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Thanks to members of Chuck's palliative care team, particularly Clarissa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Mission Services, and Hamilton Bob Kemp Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store