On Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:50 a.m. our loving 90 year old mother, Lorna (nee Chaffey), bid farewell to the love of her life, Chuck, and our dear father in his 94th year. Lorna, the matriarch of our family, put her heart and soul into ensuring our dad would die in the comfort of our childhood home in Ancaster. Our parents were known as "The Chuck and Lorna Show" as they were a comedic duo, loved by all, and were never apart for 67 years. The show will go on in all of our hearts. Chuck was born at home in Hamilton on April 1, 1926 (yes, April Fool's Day), the son of Lawrence and Kathleen (Hunt) Johnston and the younger brother of Robert (Bob) Johnston. Chuck grew up in the friendly surroundings of Balmoral Street in the East end of Hamilton. Chuck attended Memorial School, Delta Collegiate Institute, as it was then called, and McMaster University, from which he graduated with a BA in Honour History in 1949. He then proceeded on a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania where he obtained his PhD in 1954. A few months later he started teaching at McMaster in the History Department. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 1988. Along the way, Chuck was a summer exchange professor at West Virginia University and a Commonwealth-Studies Fellow at Duke University. While in harness, he wrote several books, among them, a documentary history of the Grand River Six Nations, a prize-winning biography of Ontario Premier E.C. Drury and a 2 vol. history of McMaster. He served on several public boards and committees, including the Archaeological and Historic Sites Board of Ontario. In his retirement year he co-wrote (with friend and colleague Dr. Jim Greenlee) a book on British missionaries and imperialism. He was also named a Distinguished Alumni Scholar in Arts. Chuck delighted in compiling his World War Two Honour Roll Project, where he completed the biographies of all those McMaster students and graduates who never returned from World War Two. One of them being his former teacher from Memorial, Charles W. MacDonald, who inspired Chuck's love of History and teaching. Chuck, and his beloved wife, met at the young ages of 22 and 26. Lorna was his best pal, wise confidante, and indispensable research partner both at home and overseas, as well as a keen and constant supporter of everything he undertook. Chuck is also survived by four dear and responsive children and their respective spouses: Brock and Libby (Toogood) Johnston, Kath and Terry Henry, Trish and George Mantik, and Kent. There is a cluster of equally beloved grandchildren: Melissa (Johnston) Sheardown, the wife of Marc Sheardown, Brent Johnston, the husband of Melanie (Precious) Johnston, Brandon Johnston, Morgan Henry, wife of Mark Butterworth, Sarah Godfrey, Olivia Mantik, partner of Kevin Willson, Matt Mantik, husband of Alexandra (Gallagher) Mantik, Jennifer Willis, Kathleen Willis, and Alex Willis. Thanks to Marc and Melissa Sheardown, Brent and Melanie Johnston, there are also 3 very engaging and active great grandson's known as the "Little Greats", named Hunter Sheardown (8 yrs), Nolan Sheardown (5 yrs), and Jacob Johnston (13 mths). It is Hunter that coined the phrase "The Greats" that led to the "The Big and little Greats". Chuck was also predeceased by his ever supportive older brother, Bob, his widow, Helen and their son Dave (Carol). As well, the late Jack and Yvonne (Chaffey) Kempf who along with their brood of 4 (Jonna, Mark, Lee, and James) were intertwined into our daily lives; always up for fun, frolic, and no good. Farewell Dearest Dad [Grandpa, "Grumpa", The Great] To get through the best and the worst of times We will continue to view the world through your brilliant comedic lens. As you know...your love, laughter, and commitment for social justice will continue to live on through all of your children big and small Gone but never to be forgotten! We wish to extend our gratitude to the medical team and the LHIN: Dr. Feng, Dr. Winemaker, Jennifer Morrit, Leanna Goodfellow-Newby, as well as, the extraordinary team of caring and compassionate PSWs and nurses: Patrick Okoules (who was with Chuck when he died), Amy, Amanda, May Southon, Kim West, Franklin, Jennifer, Gagandeep Kaur, Tajmila Furdous, Marilou Aya, Abbi Goddard, Chinky, Pamela Roopdeand, Nagib Masmoudi and all those other caring souls whose names we do not have on our list but we are grateful for your care. Chuck's journey from home would not have happened without all of you! Cremation has taken place. A private family service was arranged. A memorial to honour his life will take place April 1, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com