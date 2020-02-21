|
|
May 2, 1929 - February 21, 2019 It is now a year since you physically left us, but you are still very much alive in our hearts. As a devoted husband to your dear wife Effie for over sixty years, you and Mom truly exemplified a loving and committed relationship. As well as my many wonderful family memories, I have such cherished childhood recollections of times spent with you on our many adventures which included: cycling, family vacations up north and abroad, and our horses. Throughout my life, you were always there for me. In addition, you enjoyed the role of father-in-law and grandfather actively involved in your grandchildren's lives. We are very grateful and blessed for the profound impact you have had and continue to have on each one of us. Your loving and guiding hand will forever remain on our shoulders to comfort and inspire our family. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Love always, Sheelagh, Lou, David, Jordan, Christian, and Jacqueline
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020