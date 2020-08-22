1/1
Charles Robert "Bob" Thompson
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on Monday, August 17, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Dianna (2010). Lovingly remembered by his daughters Virginia Matson (Mike), Sandy Clark (Rod) and Geri Neal (Andy); grandchildren Carley, Lexie, Erin, Christie (Anthony), Samantha, Nicholas, Joe and Natalie and sisters Barbara Millington (Dave) and Louise Ward. Bob was a proud member of the Masons and volunteer at the Lynden Fire Department for 30 years. Thank you to the nursing staff and PSW's at St. Joseph's Villa for their care and compassion. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. If you so wish, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Lynden Masonic Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Bob's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
