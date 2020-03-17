|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Russell Harnish (Chuck / Rusty), born August 17, 1949 in Mill Cove, N.S.. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario after a long battle with cancer. He was a former Foster Parent and a former member of the Moncton Foster Parents Association, the Moncton Scottish Association, the Moncton Pipe Band and union member of the CBRT&GW. For 38 years (1966-2004) he was employed by both CNR and VIA, for 8 years (2004-2012) he was an independent contractor with the Hamilton Spectator as well as an enthusiastic reader, genealogist and handyman throughout his lifetime. He was predeceased by his parents Mervin and Wilma Harnish as well as two siblings (Donald and Sharon). He is survived by his wife Lillice (Lois), daughter Iris (Lori) and grandson Travis who will miss him dearly; as well as seven siblings (Eleanor, Lorraine, Vera, Valerie, Odess, Windfield and Peter) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. We want to thank all the doctors, nurses and health care staff who cared for him along his battle, with special thanks to the St. Peter's Hospital staff for exceptional care in his last days. As well, our dear friends and neighbours for their friendship and support. There is no viewing or funeral, and in lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to a . Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020