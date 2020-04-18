|
|
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Charles (Charlie), beloved husband of Bonnie, passed away in his 82nd year at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, as a result of complications due to COVID-19. Loving father of Debi Gregan, Carole Farnsworth, and Connie Scanlon. Dear papa of Kelly, Matthew, Adam, Shane (Beth), Tamara (Evander), Amber (Kevin) and Lorne (Nadine). "Greatpapa" to Ryder, Samuel, Domenic, Anthony, Christopher, C.J., Tyson and Leilynd. Loving brother of Richard (Wendy), Christopher (Maureen),Tracey (deceased), Joanne, Robert (Brenda), Paul, Leslie (Brenda), Mark (Terry), Marsha (Ray), Sharon (Jim), Marney (Terry - deceased). Will be greatly missed by countless family, extended family and friends. Charlie loved to golf and spend time at the casino. He spent decades at the cottage, fishing, waterskiing, and "tinkering". After retiring from International Harvester at the age of 50, he fully enjoyed a long and happy retirement. A funeral service will be held at a later date, once we are able to gather together again. Date and time will be announced when details are available. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519 587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories www.cooperfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020