Peacefully following a short illness on Friday, May 22 2020 in his 99th year. He was predeceased by his first wife Lois and son Wesley and by his second wife Jean. Survived by daughter Leslie Moore and sons Mike Squires (Kathy) and Craig Squires (Jane). Papa Chuck will be missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Ontario and Nevada. Chuck was born in Gordon, Texas before moving to New York. He was signed by the Detroit Tigers out of high school and played in Winston Salem. Prior to spring training in 1943 Chuck enlisted in the Air Force and flew 35 missions over Europe in a B-17 with the 401st bombardment group. He was the last surviving member of his unit. After the war he settled in South Florida and worked in sales for 45 years prior to relocating to Ancaster with Jean. Chuck lived the last 3 years comfortably and happy at Carrington Place in Ancaster. Chuck was a true gentleman who ended every visit or phone call with a thanks for visiting or calling. So Chuck thanks for being in our lives. You will be missed. May you Rest In Peace