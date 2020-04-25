|
Entered into God's Heavenly care on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Edgewater Gardens, Dunnville in his 96th year, he is now reunited with his devoted wife Madelene (Farrell) of 65 years. Loving father of Rodney (Annie), Janice Anderson (Neil deceased), and Arlene (Al Grell). Cherished grandfather to Brandon, Devon, Travis (Ashly), Jennifer (John), Emma. Predeceased by grandson's Dustin and Billy. Great- grandfather to Taryn, Olivia, Tessa. Predeceased by his sister Mary Murray (Earl), his bother Emerson (June), his bother-in-law Stanley Farrell (Aileen) and Wyburn Farrell (Ruth). Survived by his sister-in-law Elsie Lang. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Charlie served with the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. He was a proud 58 year member of Enniskillen Lodge 185 and the Deputy Grand Master of Hamilton District (1982-1983), and a member of the Scottish Rite Masons in the Hamilton Valley. He was a lifelong member of the Caledonia Agriculture Society and was named Farmer of the Year in 1991. His Christian faith was strong, acting as a past elder at the York United Church and as a faithful member of the Caledonia Baptist Church. He had a true passion for farming and was involved in many agricultural groups. He was always concerned with the preservation of farmland and our woodlands for future generations. He and Madelene enjoyed working together on their beautiful gardens for the Haldimand Horticultural Society. Charlie will always be remembered as a hard working farmer and a true gentleman. The family would like to thank Edgewater Gardens for all of their kindness and compassion. A private family service will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Monday, April 27, 2020, followed by interment in Caledonia Cemetery. A public celebration to commemorate Charlie's life will be held at a later date, once it is safely and socially permissible. If so desired, donations to the Caledonia Agricultural Society's Riverside Exhibition Centre Project (151 Caithness St. E. Caledonia, ON N3W 1C2), www.caledoniafair.ca would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020