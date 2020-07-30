Charlotte Ann Moore (née Horning), born November 25, 1942, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. Charlotte was the caring wife for over 56 years of David Gordon Moore and the loving mother to Gordon Robert Moore, Clifford Peter Moore (Bev) and David Alex Moore (Juanita). Her grandchildren Zachary, Téa and Jessica will remember her always. Charlotte is predeceased by her parents Robert Nelson Horning and Muriel Gladys Horning (née Westbrook) and her dear sister, Donna Jeanne Silver. Charlotte was a lover of singing, piano, violin, painting, birdwatching, orchids and family history, including tracing the roots of the family as United Empire Loyalists. Perhaps her greatest passion was the church. After serving the church in many ways over the course of her life, Charlotte became a United Church minister after retiring from high school teaching. She will be missed by many congregations including Strabane, Freelton, Kitchener, Red Deer, Hamilton, Burlington and Alberton, where she was raised. Charlotte will be laid to rest in a small, private ceremony, fittingly held at Strabane United Church which she attended for over 50 years. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be sharing details later regarding ceremonies that will include the many people who were part of Charlotte's life. If desired in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Strabane United Church. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com