Cheryl Anne Marie Smith
Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital with her loved ones by her side on November 21, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Survived and missed by her mother Hélène Brown, brothers Fred (Mary Jane) Brown and Doug (Peggy) Brown, son Justin (Stefanie) Smith, daughter Jennifer Smith, grandchildren Fisher Obillos, Elliot Obillos, Madison Smith, and Nolan Smith, and partner Mark Prescott. Predeceased by her father Howard Brown. Cheryl was born in Timmins, Ontario before moving to southern Ontario in the 1970s to begin her career as a registered nurse, mainly in the intensive care unit. She briefly worked at a hospital in London before moving to St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, and then to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. In retirement, she settled in Freelton, then Hamilton. She took great pride in her career, and her family is very proud of all that she has done to help others. In her free time she loved to travel, especially to sunny destinations in the Caribbean. Special thanks to the staff at Hamilton General Hospital for taking amazing care of her in her final days with us. Cremation will take place on Thursday, November 26, and the family will organize a private celebration of her life at a later date. The family will also plant a memorial tree in her honour in the spring. Condolences for the family and donations to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
